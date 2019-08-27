Reviewing Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC)’s and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)’s results

Both Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|440.91
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Trine Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Trine Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.57% and 0%. Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 17.82%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|0.51%
|2.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.48%
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.51%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.06%
For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Trine Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors Trine Acquisition Corp.
