Reviewing Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC)’s and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)’s results

Both Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91 Trine Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Trine Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Trine Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.57% and 0%. Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 17.82%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Trine Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors Trine Acquisition Corp.