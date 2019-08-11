Reviewing Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC)’s and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)’s results

Both Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.57% and 63.3%. Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 17.82%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Summary

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Alberton Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.