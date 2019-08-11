Reviewing Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC)’s and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)’s results

Both Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|440.91
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.57% and 63.3%. Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 17.82%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|0.51%
|2.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.48%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.67%
|1.95%
|3.99%
|5.12%
|4.7%
For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Summary
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Alberton Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.
