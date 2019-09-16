Reviewing Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC)’s and Its Peers results

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Alberton Acquisition Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Alberton Acquisition Corporation and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|N/A
|10
|440.91
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Alberton Acquisition Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Alberton Acquisition Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|0.00
|1.00
|2.60
The competitors have a potential upside of -46.39%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alberton Acquisition Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|0.51%
|2.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.48%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s rivals.
Dividends
Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.
