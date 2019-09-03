Reviewing Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC)’s and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU)’s results

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 44.57% and 21% respectively. Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 17.82%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats Alberton Acquisition Corporation.