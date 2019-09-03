Reviewing Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC)’s and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU)’s results

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|440.91
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 44.57% and 21% respectively. Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 17.82%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|0.51%
|2.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.48%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.19%
|1.9%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.78%
For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats Alberton Acquisition Corporation.
