Reviewing Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC)’s and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU)’s results

Both Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 315.45

Table 1 highlights Alberton Acquisition Corporation and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Alberton Acquisition Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Alberton Acquisition Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than CF Finance Acquisition Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.9% 0.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.5% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.81% 2.66% 0% 0% 4.1%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Alberton Acquisition Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.