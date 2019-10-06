Reviewing Albemarle Corporation (ALB)’s and The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)’s results

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) and The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albemarle Corporation 66 0.96 105.40M 6.23 11.71 The Sherwin-Williams Company 534 1.81 82.04M 11.57 44.34

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The Sherwin-Williams Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Albemarle Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Albemarle Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Sherwin-Williams Company, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Albemarle Corporation and The Sherwin-Williams Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albemarle Corporation 160,916,030.53% 19.2% 9.1% The Sherwin-Williams Company 15,372,507.87% 29.7% 5.5%

Volatility and Risk

Albemarle Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.6 beta. The Sherwin-Williams Company’s 1.28 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Albemarle Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Sherwin-Williams Company are 1 and 0.6 respectively. Albemarle Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Albemarle Corporation and The Sherwin-Williams Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albemarle Corporation 1 2 6 2.67 The Sherwin-Williams Company 0 5 7 2.58

$91.67 is Albemarle Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 38.22%. On the other hand, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s potential downside is -5.53% and its consensus target price is $518.5. Based on the data given earlier, Albemarle Corporation is looking more favorable than The Sherwin-Williams Company, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.7% of Albemarle Corporation shares and 78.9% of The Sherwin-Williams Company shares. Albemarle Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of The Sherwin-Williams Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albemarle Corporation -3.4% 3.74% -1.5% -9.04% -21.06% -5.33% The Sherwin-Williams Company 2.38% 11.22% 14.65% 26.6% 16.53% 30.39%

For the past year Albemarle Corporation has -5.33% weaker performance while The Sherwin-Williams Company has 30.39% stronger performance.

Summary

The Sherwin-Williams Company beats on 9 of the 15 factors Albemarle Corporation.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It also manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets. In addition, the company offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and various other industrial applications, as well as for the oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications. Further, Albemarle Corporation provides clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydroprocessing catalysts; and heavy oil upgrading, which is primarily composed of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives for application in the refining industry. It serves petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, food safety, and custom chemistry services markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment manufacturer product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand. The company also licenses technology and trade names. As of December 31, 2016, its Paint Stores Group segment operated 4,180 company-operated specialty paint stores; Global Finishes Group segment operated 288 company-operated branches; and Latin America Coatings Group segment operated 339 company-operated stores. The company also sells its products through direct sales staff and outside sales representatives to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third party distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.