Reviewing Albemarle Corporation (ALB)’s and Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s results

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) and Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albemarle Corporation 72 2.12 N/A 6.23 11.71 Methanex Corporation 45 0.77 N/A 5.52 7.12

Demonstrates Albemarle Corporation and Methanex Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Methanex Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Albemarle Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Albemarle Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Methanex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Albemarle Corporation and Methanex Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albemarle Corporation 0.00% 19.2% 9.1% Methanex Corporation 0.00% 29.6% 9.3%

Risk and Volatility

Albemarle Corporation has a 1.6 beta, while its volatility is 60.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Methanex Corporation’s 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

Albemarle Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Methanex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Albemarle Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Methanex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Albemarle Corporation and Methanex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albemarle Corporation 1 2 5 2.63 Methanex Corporation 1 3 0 2.75

Albemarle Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 34.16% and an $91.63 consensus price target. Competitively Methanex Corporation has an average price target of $38.25, with potential upside of 7.41%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Albemarle Corporation is looking more favorable than Methanex Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Albemarle Corporation and Methanex Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.7% and 74.8%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Albemarle Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Methanex Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albemarle Corporation -3.4% 3.74% -1.5% -9.04% -21.06% -5.33% Methanex Corporation -7.48% -12.55% -26.97% -31.78% -41.94% -18.39%

For the past year Albemarle Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Methanex Corporation.

Summary

Albemarle Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Methanex Corporation.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It also manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets. In addition, the company offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and various other industrial applications, as well as for the oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications. Further, Albemarle Corporation provides clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydroprocessing catalysts; and heavy oil upgrading, which is primarily composed of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives for application in the refining industry. It serves petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, food safety, and custom chemistry services markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.