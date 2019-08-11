Reviewing Albemarle Corporation (ALB)’s and Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) and Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). The two are both Specialty Chemicals companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albemarle Corporation 77 2.18 N/A 6.23 11.71 Green Plains Inc. 14 0.10 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Albemarle Corporation and Green Plains Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albemarle Corporation 0.00% 19.2% 9.1% Green Plains Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.1%

Risk and Volatility

Albemarle Corporation has a 1.6 beta, while its volatility is 60.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Green Plains Inc.’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Albemarle Corporation is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Green Plains Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Albemarle Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Green Plains Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Albemarle Corporation and Green Plains Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albemarle Corporation 0 4 6 2.60 Green Plains Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Albemarle Corporation’s average price target is $101.4, while its potential upside is 44.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.7% of Albemarle Corporation shares and 0% of Green Plains Inc. shares. 0.5% are Albemarle Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Green Plains Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albemarle Corporation -3.4% 3.74% -1.5% -9.04% -21.06% -5.33% Green Plains Inc. -4.99% -4.9% -41.2% -29.14% -37.52% -23.04%

For the past year Albemarle Corporation was less bearish than Green Plains Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Albemarle Corporation beats Green Plains Inc.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It also manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets. In addition, the company offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and various other industrial applications, as well as for the oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications. Further, Albemarle Corporation provides clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydroprocessing catalysts; and heavy oil upgrading, which is primarily composed of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives for application in the refining industry. It serves petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, food safety, and custom chemistry services markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Food Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in grain handling and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Food Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to meat processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegar primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel, as well as for industrial uses. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 39 ethanol storage facilities; 8 fuel terminal facilities; and approximately 3,100 leased railcars fleet. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.