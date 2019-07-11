Reviewing Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK)’s and LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM)’s results

Both Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) and LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) are Regional Airlines companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Air Group Inc. 61 0.94 N/A 3.53 17.44 LATAM Airlines Group S.A. 10 0.64 N/A 0.30 30.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Alaska Air Group Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Alaska Air Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Alaska Air Group Inc. and LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Air Group Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 3.8% LATAM Airlines Group S.A. 0.00% 4.9% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.83 beta means Alaska Air Group Inc.’s volatility is 17.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has a 1.32 beta and it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alaska Air Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LATAM Airlines Group S.A. are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc. and LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Air Group Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 LATAM Airlines Group S.A. 1 0 0 1.00

Alaska Air Group Inc. has a 16.67% upside potential and a consensus target price of $73.43. Competitively LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has a consensus target price of $9.3, with potential downside of -8.82%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Alaska Air Group Inc. seems more appealing than LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alaska Air Group Inc. and LATAM Airlines Group S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 7.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Alaska Air Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has 94.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alaska Air Group Inc. 1.32% 2.38% -7.81% -6.79% 2.4% 1.05% LATAM Airlines Group S.A. -7.27% -15.8% -21.15% -3.1% -33.92% -12.04%

For the past year Alaska Air Group Inc. had bullish trend while LATAM Airlines Group S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alaska Air Group Inc. beats LATAM Airlines Group S.A. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, and Cuba. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Latam Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in South America, North/Central America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. The company operates through two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus. It provides passenger transport services to approximately 150 destinations in 22 countries and cargo services to approximately 169 destinations in 27 countries with a fleet of 310 aircraft. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to Latam Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. Latam Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is based in Santiago, Chile.