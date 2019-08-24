Reviewing Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Regional Airlines companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Alaska Air Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.15% of all Regional Airlines’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Alaska Air Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.71% of all Regional Airlines companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Alaska Air Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Air Group Inc. 0.00% 11.70% 3.80% Industry Average 2.14% 15.82% 5.01%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Alaska Air Group Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Air Group Inc. N/A 61 17.97 Industry Average 155.08M 7.24B 44.62

Alaska Air Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Alaska Air Group Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Air Group Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.86 2.58

Alaska Air Group Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $74.14, suggesting a potential upside of 27.98%. The competitors have a potential upside of 24.07%. Based on the results shown earlier, Alaska Air Group Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alaska Air Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alaska Air Group Inc. -3.37% -0.55% 2.08% -2.01% 1.57% 4.12% Industry Average 2.28% 8.66% 18.43% 23.50% 35.49% 29.68%

For the past year Alaska Air Group Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alaska Air Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Alaska Air Group Inc.’s competitors have 0.69 and 0.65 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alaska Air Group Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alaska Air Group Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Alaska Air Group Inc. has a beta of 0.85 and its 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Alaska Air Group Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.17 which is 16.60% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Alaska Air Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alaska Air Group Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Alaska Air Group Inc.

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, and Cuba. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.