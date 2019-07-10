Reviewing Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM)’s and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s results

Since Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 60 5.60 N/A 0.43 136.74 Workiva Inc. 49 10.91 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Workiva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Workiva Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 3.4% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Risk and Volatility

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has a 1.46 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Workiva Inc. has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Workiva Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Workiva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

$68.67 is Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 34.70%. Meanwhile, Workiva Inc.’s consensus target price is $44.33, while its potential downside is -27.23%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Workiva Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Workiva Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.7% and 64.9% respectively. Insiders owned 2.1% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.9% are Workiva Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -16.07% -15.08% -9.81% 23.52% 45.43% 12.57% Workiva Inc. 3.01% 3.94% 24.11% 40.13% 104.73% 50.6%

For the past year Alarm.com Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Workiva Inc.

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats Workiva Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.