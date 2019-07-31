Reviewing Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM)’s and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s results

Both Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 60 5.48 N/A 0.43 136.74 Stamps.com Inc. 87 1.40 N/A 7.33 5.93

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Stamps.com Inc. Stamps.com Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Alarm.com Holdings Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Stamps.com Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 3.4% Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4%

Volatility and Risk

Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.46 and it happens to be 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Stamps.com Inc.’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Stamps.com Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stamps.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Stamps.com Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Stamps.com Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

The upside potential is 37.59% for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $68.67. Competitively the consensus target price of Stamps.com Inc. is $80.6, which is potential 68.80% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Stamps.com Inc. looks more robust than Alarm.com Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Stamps.com Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.7% and 0%. Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, 0.2% are Stamps.com Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -16.07% -15.08% -9.81% 23.52% 45.43% 12.57% Stamps.com Inc. -47.85% -43.22% -77.98% -73.99% -82.31% -72.06%

For the past year Alarm.com Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Stamps.com Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stamps.com Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.