Reviewing Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM)’s and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s results

Since Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 59 4.98 N/A 0.39 127.00 SecureWorks Corp. 17 1.76 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and SecureWorks Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.6% SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -4.8% -3.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival SecureWorks Corp. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SecureWorks Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and SecureWorks Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$67.71 is Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 44.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.4% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares and 98.4% of SecureWorks Corp. shares. Insiders owned 2.2% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.9% of SecureWorks Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78% SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31%

For the past year Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than SecureWorks Corp.

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors SecureWorks Corp.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.