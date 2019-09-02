Reviewing Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM)’s and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s results

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 58 4.94 N/A 0.39 127.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 5.58 N/A -3.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.6% Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s 1.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 35.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s 3.44 beta is the reason why it is 244.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. are 3.2 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 36.03% for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $64.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 16.2%. 2.2% are Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Riot Blockchain Inc. has 5.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78% Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7%

For the past year Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has -3.78% weaker performance while Riot Blockchain Inc. has 45.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Riot Blockchain Inc.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

