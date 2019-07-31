Reviewing Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM)’s and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s results

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 60 5.54 N/A 0.43 136.74 NetSol Technologies Inc. 7 1.04 N/A 0.69 10.29

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc. NetSol Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 3.4% NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 13% 8.2%

Risk & Volatility

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has a 1.46 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. NetSol Technologies Inc. has a 0.44 beta and it is 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, NetSol Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NetSol Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 NetSol Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $68.67, and a 36.06% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.7% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.5% of NetSol Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.1% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.3% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -16.07% -15.08% -9.81% 23.52% 45.43% 12.57% NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.32% 6.32% 3.97% -12.5% 41.4% 14.96%

For the past year Alarm.com Holdings Inc. was less bullish than NetSol Technologies Inc.

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats NetSol Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.