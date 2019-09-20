Reviewing Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM)’s and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 56 5.15 N/A 0.39 127.00 Finjan Holdings Inc. 2 7.35 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.6% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6%

Volatility & Risk

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.35 beta. In other hand, Finjan Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.34 which is 66.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Finjan Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 34.89% and an $66 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.4% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares and 67.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares. Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Finjan Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78% Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34%

For the past year Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Finjan Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats Finjan Holdings Inc.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.