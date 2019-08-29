Reviewing Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM)’s and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s results

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 58 5.01 N/A 0.39 127.00 Domo Inc. 33 4.44 N/A -5.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Domo Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Domo Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.6% Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Domo Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Domo Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Domo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $67.71, and a 43.33% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Domo Inc. is $41.5, which is potential 69.18% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Domo Inc. looks more robust than Alarm.com Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.4% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares and 93% of Domo Inc. shares. 2.2% are Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Domo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78% Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31%

For the past year Alarm.com Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Domo Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats Domo Inc.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.