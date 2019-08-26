Reviewing Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM)’s and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)’s results

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 58 5.02 N/A 0.39 127.00 Avalara Inc. 66 20.21 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Avalara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.6% Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2%

Liquidity

Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Avalara Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avalara Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Avalara Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Avalara Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 43.15% for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. with average price target of $67.71. On the other hand, Avalara Inc.’s potential upside is 0.75% and its average price target is $87.17. The information presented earlier suggests that Alarm.com Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Avalara Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.4% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares and 71.5% of Avalara Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.2% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Avalara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78% Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57%

For the past year Alarm.com Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Avalara Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats Avalara Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.