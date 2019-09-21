Reviewing Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI)’s and Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s results

This is a contrast between Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) and Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Gold and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold Inc. 6 4.10 N/A -0.15 0.00 Gold Fields Limited 5 1.64 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Alamos Gold Inc. and Gold Fields Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alamos Gold Inc. and Gold Fields Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gold Fields Limited 0.00% -11.7% -5.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alamos Gold Inc. and Gold Fields Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gold Fields Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Alamos Gold Inc. has an average price target of $8, and a 22.70% upside potential. Gold Fields Limited on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a 16.05% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Alamos Gold Inc. appears more favorable than Gold Fields Limited, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alamos Gold Inc. and Gold Fields Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.56% and 50.1%. Insiders owned 0.27% of Alamos Gold Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 64.9% of Gold Fields Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alamos Gold Inc. -3.11% 12.16% 43.96% 47.86% 19.31% 81.94% Gold Fields Limited -9.17% -0.39% 36.49% 25.31% 37.23% 43.47%

For the past year Alamos Gold Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gold Fields Limited.

Summary

Alamos Gold Inc. beats Gold Fields Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Mexico, Turkey, Canada, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. Alamos Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces. The company also holds copper mineral reserves totaling 764 million pounds and mineral resources totaling 4,881 million pounds. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.