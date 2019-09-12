Reviewing Alamo Group Inc. (ALG)’s and Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s results

Both Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) and Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) compete on a level playing field in the Farm & Construction Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamo Group Inc. 102 1.35 N/A 6.02 16.27 Titan International Inc. 5 0.12 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alamo Group Inc. and Titan International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alamo Group Inc. and Titan International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamo Group Inc. 0.00% 14.8% 9.8% Titan International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Alamo Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.84 and it happens to be 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Titan International Inc. has a 2.02 beta which is 102.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Alamo Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Titan International Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Alamo Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alamo Group Inc. and Titan International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamo Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Titan International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alamo Group Inc. has a 10.15% upside potential and a consensus price target of $128.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alamo Group Inc. and Titan International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 87.5% respectively. About 2.9% of Alamo Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Titan International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alamo Group Inc. 0.29% -2.51% -6.14% 13.19% 9.37% 26.6% Titan International Inc. -6.44% -18.88% -44.66% -32.01% -63.27% -18.88%

For the past year Alamo Group Inc. has 26.6% stronger performance while Titan International Inc. has -18.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Alamo Group Inc. beats Titan International Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Alamo Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Industrial, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts. It also provides air, mechanical broom, and regenerative air sweepers; pothole patchers and replacement parts; parking lot sweepers; excavators; catch basin cleaners and roadway debris vacuum systems; truck-mounted vacuum trucks, combination sewer cleaners, and hydro excavators; snow removal and ice control products; snow plows and heavy duty snow removal equipment, hitches, and attachments; and public works and runway maintenance products, parts, and services. In addition, it offers tractor-powered equipment, including rotary mowers, finishing mowers, flail mowers, disc mowers, front-end loaders, backhoes, rotary tillers, posthole diggers, scraper blades, and parts, as well as self-propelled zero turn radius mowers; cutting parts, replacement tillage tools, disc blades, and fertilizer application components; and heavy-duty mechanical rotary mowers, snow blowers, and rock removal equipment, as well as flail mowers and other agricultural equipment. Further, it provides hydraulic and boom-mounted hedge and grass cutters, as well as other tractor attachments and implements; hedgerow cutters, industrial grass mowers, and agricultural seedbed preparation cultivators; self-propelled sprayers and multi-drive load-carrying vehicles; cutting blades; front-end loaders, backhoes, attachments, and parts; hydraulic and mechanical boom mowers; and vacuum trucks, high pressure cleaning systems, and trenchers. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Seguin, Texas.

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. It offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment. The company also provides its products for various types of off-the-road earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment comprising skid steers, aerial lifts, cranes, graders and levelers, scrapers, self-propelled shovel loaders, articulated dump trucks, load transporters, haul trucks, backhoe loaders, crawler tractors, lattice cranes, shovels, and hydraulic excavators. In addition, it manufactures bias and light truck tires; and provides products for all-terrain vehicles, turf, and golf cart applications, as well as offers brakes. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers, and distribution centers. Titan International, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Quincy, Illinois.