Reviewing Alamo Group Inc. (ALG)’s and Its Peers results

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) is a company in the Farm & Construction Machinery industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of Alamo Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.22% of all Farm & Construction Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Alamo Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.73% of all Farm & Construction Machinery companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alamo Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamo Group Inc. 0.00% 14.80% 9.80% Industry Average 2.50% 16.29% 5.28%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Alamo Group Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alamo Group Inc. N/A 99 16.27 Industry Average 296.36M 11.88B 37.96

Alamo Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Alamo Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamo Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.75 2.43 3.00 2.46

With consensus price target of $119, Alamo Group Inc. has a potential upside of 3.95%. The rivals have a potential upside of 43.56%. Given Alamo Group Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alamo Group Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alamo Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alamo Group Inc. 0.29% -2.51% -6.14% 13.19% 9.37% 26.6% Industry Average 0.97% 4.58% 8.12% 10.90% 14.35% 17.57%

For the past year Alamo Group Inc. has stronger performance than Alamo Group Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alamo Group Inc. are 4.6 and 2.8. Competitively, Alamo Group Inc.’s rivals have 3.68 and 2.47 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alamo Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alamo Group Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.84 shows that Alamo Group Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alamo Group Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.30 which is 30.08% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Alamo Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alamo Group Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 6 factors Alamo Group Inc.

Alamo Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Industrial, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts. It also provides air, mechanical broom, and regenerative air sweepers; pothole patchers and replacement parts; parking lot sweepers; excavators; catch basin cleaners and roadway debris vacuum systems; truck-mounted vacuum trucks, combination sewer cleaners, and hydro excavators; snow removal and ice control products; snow plows and heavy duty snow removal equipment, hitches, and attachments; and public works and runway maintenance products, parts, and services. In addition, it offers tractor-powered equipment, including rotary mowers, finishing mowers, flail mowers, disc mowers, front-end loaders, backhoes, rotary tillers, posthole diggers, scraper blades, and parts, as well as self-propelled zero turn radius mowers; cutting parts, replacement tillage tools, disc blades, and fertilizer application components; and heavy-duty mechanical rotary mowers, snow blowers, and rock removal equipment, as well as flail mowers and other agricultural equipment. Further, it provides hydraulic and boom-mounted hedge and grass cutters, as well as other tractor attachments and implements; hedgerow cutters, industrial grass mowers, and agricultural seedbed preparation cultivators; self-propelled sprayers and multi-drive load-carrying vehicles; cutting blades; front-end loaders, backhoes, attachments, and parts; hydraulic and mechanical boom mowers; and vacuum trucks, high pressure cleaning systems, and trenchers. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Seguin, Texas.