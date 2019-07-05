Reviewing Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)’s and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ)’s results

We are comparing Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 165.53 N/A -1.09 0.00 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -134.3% -77.9% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.00% -3.8% -1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 0.99 and it happens to be 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) on the other hand, has 0.58 beta which makes it 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Akoustis Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 16.8 and a Quick Ratio of 16.8. Competitively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.7% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares and 9.2% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares. About 13.5% of Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akoustis Technologies Inc. -5.02% 17.42% 11.67% 56.25% 11.99% 55.94% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) -1.08% -4.76% -1.71% 2.11% 19.17% 3.72%

For the past year Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats on 4 of the 7 factors Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.