Reviewing Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)’s and Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)’s results

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 154.77 N/A -1.19 0.00 Radware Ltd. 25 4.98 N/A 0.37 70.53

In table 1 we can see Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Radware Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9% Radware Ltd. 0.00% 4.7% 3.2%

Risk and Volatility

Akoustis Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.79 and its 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Radware Ltd.’s 0.88 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akoustis Technologies Inc. is 12.7 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, Radware Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Akoustis Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Radware Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Radware Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 34.4% and 73.3% respectively. Insiders held 12.9% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.5% of Radware Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1% Radware Ltd. 5.48% 6.72% 5.73% 10.24% 0.08% 16.16%

For the past year Akoustis Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Radware Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Radware Ltd. beats Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.