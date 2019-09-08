Reviewing Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)’s and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)’s results

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 215.05 N/A -1.19 0.00 Knowles Corporation 18 2.19 N/A 0.52 39.06

In table 1 we can see Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Knowles Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9% Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Akoustis Technologies Inc. has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Knowles Corporation has a 1.28 beta and it is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

12.8 and 12.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akoustis Technologies Inc. Its rival Knowles Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. Akoustis Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Knowles Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.4% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares and 0% of Knowles Corporation shares. Insiders owned 12.9% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Knowles Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1% Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89%

For the past year Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Knowles Corporation.

Summary

Knowles Corporation beats Akoustis Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.