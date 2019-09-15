Reviewing Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Akoustis Technologies Inc. has 34.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its competitors. 12.9% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Akoustis Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.50% -73.90% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Akoustis Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Akoustis Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.96 2.71

With average target price of $10, Akoustis Technologies Inc. has a potential upside of 25.00%. As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 70.67%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Akoustis Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akoustis Technologies Inc. are 12.8 and 12.7. Competitively, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s competitors have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akoustis Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Akoustis Technologies Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.79. Competitively, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Akoustis Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.