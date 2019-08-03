Reviewing Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)’s and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s results

Both Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 156.15 N/A -1.19 0.00 Inseego Corp. 5 1.77 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Inseego Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9% Inseego Corp. 0.00% 18% -4.7%

Risk & Volatility

Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.79 beta. Competitively, Inseego Corp.’s beta is 0.44 which is 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akoustis Technologies Inc. is 12.7 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, Inseego Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Akoustis Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Inseego Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Inseego Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Inseego Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Inseego Corp.’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 30.43%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Inseego Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 34.4% and 65.7% respectively. Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.9%. Competitively, 0.7% are Inseego Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1% Inseego Corp. 2.77% 5.91% 9.94% 0.19% 188.89% 25.3%

For the past year Akoustis Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Inseego Corp.

Summary

Inseego Corp. beats Akoustis Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.