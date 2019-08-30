Reviewing Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)’s and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN)’s results

Both Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies Inc. 6 204.70 N/A -1.19 0.00 Infinera Corporation 4 0.87 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Infinera Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9% Infinera Corporation 0.00% -46.5% -22.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.79 beta indicates that Akoustis Technologies Inc. is 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Infinera Corporation is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.7. On the competitive side is, Infinera Corporation which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Akoustis Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Infinera Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Infinera Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Infinera Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Infinera Corporation’s potential upside is 10.09% and its average target price is $6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Infinera Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 34.4% and 83.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 12.9% of Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Infinera Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1% Infinera Corporation 3.49% 26.14% -10.65% -11.87% -53.55% -3.26%

For the past year Akoustis Technologies Inc. has 17.1% stronger performance while Infinera Corporation has -3.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Akoustis Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Infinera Corporation.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.