Reviewing Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)’s and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR)’s results

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 158.15 N/A -1.09 0.00 Finisar Corporation 23 2.17 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Finisar Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Finisar Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -134.3% -77.9% Finisar Corporation 0.00% -3.6% -2.3%

Volatility & Risk

Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s 0.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Finisar Corporation has beta of 1.41 which is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 16.8 and 16.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Finisar Corporation are 6.8 and 5.4 respectively. Akoustis Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Finisar Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Finisar Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Finisar Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Finisar Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $24.83 average price target and a 6.98% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.1% of Finisar Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% are Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Finisar Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akoustis Technologies Inc. -5.02% 17.42% 11.67% 56.25% 11.99% 55.94% Finisar Corporation -2.47% -5.45% -0.22% 5.14% 37.35% 6.06%

For the past year Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Finisar Corporation.

Summary

Finisar Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides optical components primarily consisting of packaged lasers and photodetectors; and passive optical components for use in telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems, networking equipment, and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.