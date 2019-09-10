Reviewing Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)’s and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s results

This is a contrast between Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 203.95 N/A -1.19 0.00 Digi International Inc. 13 1.44 N/A 0.44 29.84

Table 1 highlights Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Digi International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Digi International Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9% Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.79 beta means Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Digi International Inc. has a 1.59 beta which is 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akoustis Technologies Inc. is 12.7 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, Digi International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Akoustis Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Digi International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.4% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.4% of Digi International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.9%. Comparatively, Digi International Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1% Digi International Inc. -1.2% 2.58% 1.63% 14.97% -3.1% 30.13%

For the past year Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Digi International Inc.

Summary

Digi International Inc. beats Akoustis Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.