Reviewing Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)’s and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 155.87 N/A -1.09 0.00 BlackBerry Limited 8 4.24 N/A 0.14 59.51

Table 1 highlights Akoustis Technologies Inc. and BlackBerry Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Akoustis Technologies Inc. and BlackBerry Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -134.3% -77.9% BlackBerry Limited 0.00% 3.7% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.99 beta indicates that Akoustis Technologies Inc. is 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. BlackBerry Limited has a 1.99 beta and it is 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Akoustis Technologies Inc. and BlackBerry Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BlackBerry Limited 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively BlackBerry Limited has a consensus target price of $9.5, with potential upside of 31.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.6% of BlackBerry Limited are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% are Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, BlackBerry Limited has 11.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akoustis Technologies Inc. -5.02% 17.42% 11.67% 56.25% 11.99% 55.94% BlackBerry Limited -4.03% -6.85% 0.94% -7.85% -26.25% 20.53%

For the past year Akoustis Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than BlackBerry Limited

Summary

BlackBerry Limited beats on 6 of the 9 factors Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools. The Mobility Solutions segment engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets. This segment also develops software updates for its legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone users via the Google Play store; and sells its DTEK60, DTEK50, Priv, Leap, and Passport smartphones and smartphone accessories, as well as offers non-warranty repair services. The SAF segment consists of operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.