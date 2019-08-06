Reviewing Akorn Inc. (AKRX)’s and Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL)’s results

Both Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) and Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) compete on a level playing field in the Drugs – Generic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akorn Inc. 4 0.60 N/A -3.65 0.00 Mylan N.V. 24 0.88 N/A 0.44 47.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Akorn Inc. and Mylan N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Akorn Inc. and Mylan N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akorn Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mylan N.V. 0.00% 2% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.85 beta means Akorn Inc.’s volatility is 85.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Mylan N.V.’s 1.76 beta is the reason why it is 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Akorn Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mylan N.V. are 1.5 and 0.9 respectively. Akorn Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mylan N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Akorn Inc. and Mylan N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akorn Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Mylan N.V. 0 4 9 2.69

Akorn Inc.’s upside potential is 69.75% at a $5.33 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Mylan N.V. is $33.69, which is potential 74.11% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Mylan N.V. seems more appealing than Akorn Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akorn Inc. and Mylan N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 89.5%. Insiders owned 2% of Akorn Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Mylan N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akorn Inc. 0.81% -28.19% 34.78% -8.6% -79.68% 9.73% Mylan N.V. 10.52% 7.51% -22.79% -32.19% -42.99% -23.72%

For the past year Akorn Inc. has 9.73% stronger performance while Mylan N.V. has -23.72% weaker performance.

Summary

Mylan N.V. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Akorn Inc.

Akorn, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products, and animal health products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics. This segmentÂ’s primary products include Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution; Clobetasol Propionate Cream And Ointment; Ephedrine Sulfate Injection; Lidocaine Ointment; Methylene Blue Injection; Myorisan soft gelatin capsules; Nembutal sodium solution; Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution; and Zioptan tafluprost ophthalmic solution. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets OTC products for the treatment of dry eye under the TheraTears brand. It also markets other OTC consumer health products, including Mag-Ox, a magnesium supplement; and the Diabetic Tussin line of cough and cold products. In addition, this segment offers a portfolio of animal health products, such as Anased and VetaKet veterinary sedatives; Tolazine and Yobine sedative reversing agents; and Butorphic, a pain reliever. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms. The company also manufactures and sells a portfolio of injectable products across various therapeutic areas, including respiratory and allergy, infectious disease, cardiovascular, oncology, and central nervous system and anesthesia; active pharmaceutical ingredients; antiretroviral therapy products for people living with HIV/AIDS; and products in the therapeutic categories, such as hepatology and critical care. In addition, it provides EpiPen Auto-Injector, which is used to treat severe allergic reactions; Perforomist Inhalation Solution, a formoterol fumarate inhalation solution for the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder patients; ULTIVA, an analgesic agent used during the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia for inpatient and outpatient procedures; and Dymista, which is used for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis. The company markets its products to wholesalers, distributors, retail pharmacy chains, mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations; and independent pharmacies, managed care organizations, hospitals, nursing homes, and pharmacy benefit managers. The company was formerly known as New Moon B.V. Mylan N.V. was founded in 1961 and is based in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.