Reviewing Akorn Inc. (AKRX)’s and Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK)’s results

Both Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) and Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) are each other’s competitor in the Drugs – Generic industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akorn Inc. 4 0.57 N/A -3.65 0.00 Mallinckrodt plc 16 0.14 N/A -41.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akorn Inc. and Mallinckrodt plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akorn Inc. and Mallinckrodt plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akorn Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mallinckrodt plc 0.00% -72.2% -26.7%

Risk and Volatility

Akorn Inc. has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mallinckrodt plc’s 124.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akorn Inc. are 3.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Mallinckrodt plc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Akorn Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mallinckrodt plc.

Analyst Ratings

Akorn Inc. and Mallinckrodt plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akorn Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Mallinckrodt plc 0 6 2 2.25

Akorn Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 77.67% and an $5.33 average price target. On the other hand, Mallinckrodt plc’s potential upside is 356.69% and its average price target is $24.25. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Mallinckrodt plc seems more appealing than Akorn Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.3% of Akorn Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mallinckrodt plc are owned by institutional investors. Akorn Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Mallinckrodt plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akorn Inc. 0.81% -28.19% 34.78% -8.6% -79.68% 9.73% Mallinckrodt plc -3.81% -25.08% -55.46% -68.82% -71.18% -56.9%

For the past year Akorn Inc. had bullish trend while Mallinckrodt plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Akorn Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Mallinckrodt plc.

Akorn, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products, and animal health products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics. This segmentÂ’s primary products include Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution; Clobetasol Propionate Cream And Ointment; Ephedrine Sulfate Injection; Lidocaine Ointment; Methylene Blue Injection; Myorisan soft gelatin capsules; Nembutal sodium solution; Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution; and Zioptan tafluprost ophthalmic solution. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets OTC products for the treatment of dry eye under the TheraTears brand. It also markets other OTC consumer health products, including Mag-Ox, a magnesium supplement; and the Diabetic Tussin line of cough and cold products. In addition, this segment offers a portfolio of animal health products, such as Anased and VetaKet veterinary sedatives; Tolazine and Yobine sedative reversing agents; and Butorphic, a pain reliever. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Specialty Brands segment markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases, including the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs. This segment offers Acthar, an injectable drug for various indications, such as neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, and pulmonology; Ofirmev, an intravenous formulation of acetaminophen for pain management; Inomax for inhalation; Therakos, an immunotherapy treatment platform; and Exalgo, a form of hydromorphone. It is also developing StrataGraft, a full-thickness product for severe burns and other complex skin defects. Its Specialty Generics segment provides specialty generic pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) consisting of hydrocodone and hydrocodone-containing tablets; oxycodone and oxycodone-containing tablets; methylphenidate HCl extended-release tablets; and other controlled substances, including acetaminophen products. The company markets its branded products to physicians, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. It distributes its branded and generic products through independent channels, including wholesale drug distributors, specialty pharmaceutical distributors, retail pharmacy chains, hospital networks, ambulatory surgical centers, and governmental agencies; and APIs directly or through distributors to other pharmaceutical companies. Mallinckrodt public limited company is headquartered in Staines-Upon-Thames, the United Kingdom.