Reviewing Akorn Inc. (AKRX)’s and Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK)’s results

Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) and Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akorn Inc. 4 0.56 N/A -3.65 0.00 Mallinckrodt plc 15 0.13 N/A -41.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akorn Inc. and Mallinckrodt plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Akorn Inc. and Mallinckrodt plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akorn Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mallinckrodt plc 0.00% -72.2% -26.7%

Risk & Volatility

Akorn Inc. has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mallinckrodt plc’s 124.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akorn Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Mallinckrodt plc is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Akorn Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mallinckrodt plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Akorn Inc. and Mallinckrodt plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akorn Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Mallinckrodt plc 0 6 2 2.25

Akorn Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 80.98% and an $5.33 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Mallinckrodt plc’s consensus price target is $24.25, while its potential upside is 385.49%. Based on the results shown earlier, Mallinckrodt plc is looking more favorable than Akorn Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akorn Inc. and Mallinckrodt plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Akorn Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Mallinckrodt plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akorn Inc. 0.81% -28.19% 34.78% -8.6% -79.68% 9.73% Mallinckrodt plc -3.81% -25.08% -55.46% -68.82% -71.18% -56.9%

For the past year Akorn Inc. has 9.73% stronger performance while Mallinckrodt plc has -56.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Akorn Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Mallinckrodt plc.

Akorn, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products, and animal health products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics. This segmentÂ’s primary products include Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution; Clobetasol Propionate Cream And Ointment; Ephedrine Sulfate Injection; Lidocaine Ointment; Methylene Blue Injection; Myorisan soft gelatin capsules; Nembutal sodium solution; Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution; and Zioptan tafluprost ophthalmic solution. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets OTC products for the treatment of dry eye under the TheraTears brand. It also markets other OTC consumer health products, including Mag-Ox, a magnesium supplement; and the Diabetic Tussin line of cough and cold products. In addition, this segment offers a portfolio of animal health products, such as Anased and VetaKet veterinary sedatives; Tolazine and Yobine sedative reversing agents; and Butorphic, a pain reliever. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Specialty Brands segment markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases, including the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs. This segment offers Acthar, an injectable drug for various indications, such as neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, and pulmonology; Ofirmev, an intravenous formulation of acetaminophen for pain management; Inomax for inhalation; Therakos, an immunotherapy treatment platform; and Exalgo, a form of hydromorphone. It is also developing StrataGraft, a full-thickness product for severe burns and other complex skin defects. Its Specialty Generics segment provides specialty generic pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) consisting of hydrocodone and hydrocodone-containing tablets; oxycodone and oxycodone-containing tablets; methylphenidate HCl extended-release tablets; and other controlled substances, including acetaminophen products. The company markets its branded products to physicians, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. It distributes its branded and generic products through independent channels, including wholesale drug distributors, specialty pharmaceutical distributors, retail pharmacy chains, hospital networks, ambulatory surgical centers, and governmental agencies; and APIs directly or through distributors to other pharmaceutical companies. Mallinckrodt public limited company is headquartered in Staines-Upon-Thames, the United Kingdom.