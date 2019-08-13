Reviewing Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER)’s and Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)’s results

Both Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) and Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akers Biosciences Inc. 1 3.48 N/A -0.85 0.00 Merit Medical Systems Inc. 56 2.17 N/A 0.84 46.92

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -135.2% -105.6% Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.87 beta means Akers Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 187.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akers Biosciences Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Merit Medical Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Akers Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akers Biosciences Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akers Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Merit Medical Systems Inc. has an average price target of $71, with potential upside of 89.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akers Biosciences Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 97.9%. 0.3% are Akers Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Merit Medical Systems Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.67% -8.66% -48.87% -63.79% -83.26% -62.83% Merit Medical Systems Inc. -27.57% -32.12% -27.58% -27.86% -25.55% -29.3%

For the past year Akers Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems Inc. beats Akers Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters. In addition, this segment offers needles, scalpels, hemostasis devices, arm boards, and sheath introducers for cardiology procedures; fluid management and tubing, manifolds, syringes, transducers, and diagnostic catheters; hemostasis valves, MAP Merit Angioplasty Packs, and angioplasty accessories; cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology devices; and various devices, accessories, kits, and procedure trays. The companyÂ’s Endoscopy segment provides gastroenterology and pulmonology devices for expanding esophageal, tracheobronchial, and biliary strictures caused by malignant tumors. It also offers non-vascular, esophageal, and biliary stents; esophageal balloon dilators; kits and accessories for the endoscopy and bronchoscopy markets; coating services for medical tubes and wires under OEM brands; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company serves hospitals and clinic-based cardiologists, radiologists, neurologists, nephrologists, vascular and orthopaedic surgeons, interventional gastroenterologists and pulmonologists, physiatrists, general surgeons, thoracic surgeons, oncologists, electrophysiologists, technicians, and nurses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.