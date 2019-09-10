Reviewing Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER)’s and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)’s results

Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akers Biosciences Inc. 1 2.84 N/A -0.85 0.00 Masimo Corporation 142 8.65 N/A 3.55 44.44

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Akers Biosciences Inc. and Masimo Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -135.2% -105.6% Masimo Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 17.8%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.87 beta means Akers Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 187.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Masimo Corporation on the other hand, has 1.14 beta which makes it 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Akers Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Masimo Corporation are 7 and 6.2 respectively. Masimo Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akers Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Akers Biosciences Inc. and Masimo Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akers Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Masimo Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Masimo Corporation has a consensus target price of $168.33, with potential upside of 12.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akers Biosciences Inc. and Masimo Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 85.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Akers Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Masimo Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.67% -8.66% -48.87% -63.79% -83.26% -62.83% Masimo Corporation 0.33% 5.15% 22.23% 28.32% 62.41% 47.01%

For the past year Akers Biosciences Inc. has -62.83% weaker performance while Masimo Corporation has 47.01% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Masimo Corporation beats Akers Biosciences Inc.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.