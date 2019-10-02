Reviewing Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER)’s and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s results

Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akers Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 12.46M -0.85 0.00 Hologic Inc. 50 2.51 266.13M -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Akers Biosciences Inc. and Hologic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akers Biosciences Inc. 2,716,372,356.66% -135.2% -105.6% Hologic Inc. 537,310,720.78% -0.4% -0.2%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.87 beta indicates that Akers Biosciences Inc. is 187.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Hologic Inc.’s 0.74 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akers Biosciences Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Hologic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Akers Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hologic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Akers Biosciences Inc. and Hologic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akers Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hologic Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Hologic Inc.’s average price target is $50, while its potential upside is 3.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of Akers Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.1% of Hologic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Akers Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Hologic Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.67% -8.66% -48.87% -63.79% -83.26% -62.83% Hologic Inc. 3.66% 6.26% 11.39% 13.86% 19.41% 24.7%

For the past year Akers Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Hologic Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hologic Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Akers Biosciences Inc.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.