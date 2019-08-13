Reviewing Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER)’s and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akers Biosciences Inc. 1 2.95 N/A -0.85 0.00 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 103 2.43 N/A 3.21 33.27

Table 1 highlights Akers Biosciences Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -135.2% -105.6% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 5.2%

Risk and Volatility

Akers Biosciences Inc. has a beta of -0.87 and its 187.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s 10.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

Akers Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Akers Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Akers Biosciences Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akers Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $104.25, with potential downside of -1.83%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.5% of Akers Biosciences Inc. shares and 83.8% of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Akers Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.67% -8.66% -48.87% -63.79% -83.26% -62.83% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. -0.97% 1.57% 7.25% 7.04% 16.48% 20.43%

For the past year Akers Biosciences Inc. has -62.83% weaker performance while Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has 20.43% stronger performance.

Summary

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. beats Akers Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. The company also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, it provides surgical solutions products comprising surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries; platform-neutral positioning accessories; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, such as scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. The company sells and rents its products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; and directly to patients in the home, as well as sells its products to primary care facilities through distributors. Further, it offers diagnostic cardiology devices, to serve the continuum of clinical care, from acute care to primary care, and clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.