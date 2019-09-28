Reviewing Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER)’s and CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)’s results

Since Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) and CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akers Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 12.46M -0.85 0.00 CRH Medical Corporation 3 0.00 58.84M 0.04 63.02

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akers Biosciences Inc. and CRH Medical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Akers Biosciences Inc. and CRH Medical Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akers Biosciences Inc. 2,719,336,534.26% -135.2% -105.6% CRH Medical Corporation 1,916,050,669.18% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of Akers Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of CRH Medical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Akers Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.67% -8.66% -48.87% -63.79% -83.26% -62.83% CRH Medical Corporation 1.5% -7.51% -9.21% -14.78% -19.1% -11.15%

For the past year Akers Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CRH Medical Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors CRH Medical Corporation beats Akers Biosciences Inc.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

CRH Medical Corporation provides products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures; and CRH OÂ’Regan System, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades IÂ–IV. The company distributes the CRH OÂ’Regan System, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.