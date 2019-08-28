Reviewing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s results

We are contrasting Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|5.27
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-62.3%
|-43.3%
Liquidity
Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 29.4 and a Quick Ratio of 29.4. Competitively, Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 47.8% respectively. 17.8% are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.61%
|-17.84%
|-39.26%
|-50%
|-87.48%
|-55%
For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -55% weaker performance.
Summary
Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
