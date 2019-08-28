Reviewing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s results

We are contrasting Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.27 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 29.4 and a Quick Ratio of 29.4. Competitively, Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 47.8% respectively. 17.8% are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -55% weaker performance.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.