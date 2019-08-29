Reviewing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.85 N/A -4.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Liquidity

Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 29.4 and a Quick Ratio of 29.4. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.75 average price target and a 188.02% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 49.1%. 17.8% are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 17.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.