Reviewing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|1.85
|N/A
|-4.06
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-109.1%
Liquidity
Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 29.4 and a Quick Ratio of 29.4. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.75 average price target and a 188.02% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 49.1%. 17.8% are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 17.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|-17.76%
|-55.72%
|-45.44%
|-35%
|-82.07%
|-34.33%
For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance.
Summary
Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
