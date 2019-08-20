Reviewing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)’s results

We are comparing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.72 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akero Therapeutics Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. Its competitor PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 and its Quick Ratio is 10.7. Akero Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, PDL BioPharma Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while PDL BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors PDL BioPharma Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.