Reviewing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s results

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 ObsEva SA 11 27826.60 N/A -1.97 0.00

Demonstrates Akero Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. Its competitor ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Akero Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ObsEva SA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 70.4% respectively. About 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while ObsEva SA had bearish trend.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ObsEva SA.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.