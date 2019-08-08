Reviewing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s results

This is a contrast between Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2977.37 N/A -1.09 0.00

Demonstrates Akero Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akero Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are 29.4 and 29.4. Competitively, NantKwest Inc. has 4.1 and 4.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 8.5% respectively. Insiders held 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, NantKwest Inc. has 21.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NantKwest Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.