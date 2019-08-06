Reviewing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s results

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 29.4 and a Quick Ratio of 29.4. Competitively, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 267.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.