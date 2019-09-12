Reviewing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s results

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are 29.4 and 29.4. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 21.8 and 21.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 341.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 52.1% respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.8%. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 24.72% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.