Reviewing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s results

Since Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 3.06% of Immuron Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Immuron Limited has -38.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Immuron Limited.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.