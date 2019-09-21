Reviewing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

This is a contrast between Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
Demonstrates Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 29.4 while its Current Ratio is 29.4. Meanwhile, Immunic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Immunic Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 185.51%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares. About 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Immunic Inc.
Summary
Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
