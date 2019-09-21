Reviewing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

This is a contrast between Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Demonstrates Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 29.4 while its Current Ratio is 29.4. Meanwhile, Immunic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Immunic Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 185.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares. About 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.