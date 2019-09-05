Reviewing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s results

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 484.55 N/A -1.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 29.4 while its Current Ratio is 29.4. Meanwhile, Homology Medicines Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Homology Medicines Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Homology Medicines Inc. has -20.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Homology Medicines Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.