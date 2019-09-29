Reviewing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 8.81M -3.22 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 9.66M -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 36,314,921.68% 0% 0% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 69,546,436.29% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 29.4 and a Quick Ratio of 29.4. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.8 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 55.5% respectively. Insiders owned 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Akero Therapeutics Inc.