Reviewing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|24
|0.00
|8.81M
|-3.22
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|0.00
|9.66M
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|36,314,921.68%
|0%
|0%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|69,546,436.29%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 29.4 and a Quick Ratio of 29.4. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.8 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 55.5% respectively. Insiders owned 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Akero Therapeutics Inc.
