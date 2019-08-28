Reviewing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s results

Since Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 23.38 N/A -1.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Liquidity

Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $15, which is potential 5.71% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 70.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.